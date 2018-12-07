Let’s play two! Hootie & the Blowfish adds second Columbia show

The second week of September in 2019 is shaping up to be a big one in Columbia.
Hootie & the Blowfish will play two concerts, not just one, at Colonial Life Arena, the band announced Friday.
“Columbia! Y’all blew us away and already SOLD OUT Colonial Life Arena. So… we added another!” the band Tweeted.
The Columbia-born band announced earlier this week that they are back at it with a new album and a U.S. tour next year.
The “Group Therapy Tour” will wrap up with the two stops in Columbia. Hootie will now have shows Sept. 12 and 13.
Tickets for the originally announced Columbia show (Sept. 13) went on sale Friday and sold out within minutes, according to a statement from The University of South Carolina. The performances will happen the nights before the Gamecocks host Alabama at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Tickets for the Sept. 12 show will go on sale Dec. 14 at 10 a.m., according to a tweet from the band.
Citi cardmembers will have access to purchasing pre-sale tickets starting Monday, according to a statement from the University of South Carolina. Hootie fan club members will be able to purchase pre-sale tickets then as well.
“It’s going to be one hell of a weekend in Gamecock country!” they Tweeted.
The band reunited for the big announcement Monday on NBC’s “Today” show, during which Hootie frontman Darius Rucker said that Canadian rock band Barenaked Ladies will be joining them.
The tour, which will make at least 40 stops, kicks off May 30 in Virginia Beach.
“There’s nothing like playing music live,” Hootie band member Mark Bryan said in a release from Colonial Life Arena. “For the first time in nearly 20 years we’ll be coming back to Columbia, South Carolina where it all began.”
Other performances in the Carolinas include Raleigh at Coastal Credit Union Music Park on May 31 and at Charlotte’s PNC Music Pavilion on Sept. 5, according to Live Nation.
The band played a reunion concert in Atlanta in July that was followed by two more concerts in August.
The announcement Monday was followed by a live performance of the band’s hit “Let Her Cry” in the NBC studio.
The band was formed at USC in 1986. Their debut album “Cracked Rear View” went platinum 16 times and remains one of the best-selling albums of all time. It also won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals in 1996.
Details about their forthcoming sixth studio album are not yet available, but it will come as the group celebrates the 25th anniversary of “Cracked Rear View.”
The two-time Grammy nominee Barenaked Ladies is perhaps best known for its single “One Week,” with other well-known singles including “Pinch Me” and “It’s All Been Done.”
