Mungo Homes of Columbia acquired by Tennessee company

Long-time Columbia homebuilder Mungo Homes has been purchased by Clayton Properties Group of Tennessee, according to a news release.
Mungo Homes was founded in 1954 by the late Michael J. Mungo in Columbia. Mungo first expanded outside of the Midlands in 2003 to Charleston, according to the news release. Mungo now builds homes in eight markets throughout South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia and Alabama, making it the largest builder to join Clayton Properties Group, according to a Monday press release.
“Clayton’s partnership equips our team with innovative tools and technologies, superior leadership training and purchasing power that allows us to continue to grow Mungo with a focus on stability, team members and customers,” CEO Steven Mungo said in a statement. “It creates the highest level of opportunity for our company as a whole while allowing us to retain our culture and corporate identity.”
Mungo and his brother, Stewart, were named Humanitarians of the Year by the United Way of the Midlands in 2017.
In 2012, Mungo was named America’s Best Builder by Builder magazine, which is based on overall excellence in homebuilding and is determined by finance and operations, design and construction, customer service and quality, community and industry service and marketing. That same year, the National Association of Home Builders honored Mungo as the National Green Advocate of the Year for hauSmart, Mungo’s exclusive energy-efficiency program. The company was also recognized as the winner of the 2008 National Housing Quality Award and is the only South Carolina-based builder ever honored with this prestigious award.
Mungo sold nearly 1,800 homes in 2017. The company is ranked No. 33 on the 2018 Builder Magazine’s Builder 100 list and is projected to close on approximately 1,900 homes in 2018.
Mungo is the eighth acquisition for Clayton Properties Group, and the third this year. Clayton’s market footprint now reaches Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, Kansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Indiana, South Carolina and North Carolina. Clayton Properties Group is ranked 29 on the 2018 Builder Magazine’s Builder 100 list, and with the addition of Mungo, is on pace to build over 4,200 homes by the end of 2018.
