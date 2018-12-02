9-year-old, grandfather killed in SC house fire

A 9-year-old boy and his grandfather died after a fire at an Upstate home Saturday.
The fire happened around 3 a.m. Saturday at a home on Luke Lane in Greenville, according to WYFF. A man and child found inside the home were taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 51-year-old Christopher Coleman and 9-year-old Isaiah Williams, reports WSPA. Both died of carbon monoxide and smoke inhalation, the station reported.
“Isaiah referred to Christopher as ‘Papa.’ For his entire life, he was the grandfather figure,” Greenville County Senior Deputy Coroner Kent Dill said, according to The Greenville News.
Isaiah was a fourth grader at Pelham Road Elementary School, reported FOX Carolina. His mother told the station that he enjoyed karate, technology and Hot Wheels cars.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known, and it remains under investigation, The Greenville News reported.
