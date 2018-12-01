Social media predicts bad wintry weather for Charlotte area. NWS: Don’t fall for it

The National Weather Service took the unusual step Saturday morning of urging the Charlotte area not to fall for predictions on social media of upcoming bad wintry weather.
“We’re starting to see some social media traffic about the potential for wintry weather...over a WEEK away (we’re talking December 9-11ish!) ” the NWS office in Greer, S.C., tweeted.
“Never hurts to be prepared, but please remember to use trusted sources for your weather information (we only forecast out to 7 days).”
The Weather Service tweet included a list of “questions to ask” and “things to do” under the headline: “Have you seen a scary winter weather forecast?”
The subhed in the tweet said: “Did it sound something like this? ’Blah blah snow blah blah ice blah blah blah bread and milk blah blah.”
The NWS advised that when you see a forecast on social media, ask:
▪ “What were the other words in that forecast?”
▪ ”Who is this forecast coming from?Is it a trusted source?”
▪ ”What day is this forcast for? When was it made? Keep in mind it can and will change!”
While batting away false rumors, you still need to prepare for the specter of bad winter weather, the NWS advised:
▪ “Make a winter preparedness kit, (flashlights, radio, non-perishable food, blankets) for your home and vehicles,” the tweet recommended.
▪ ”Stay aware of the forecast. Check it at least daily for changes!”
▪ ”Weather.gov/gsp/winter is a great source of forecast information.”
