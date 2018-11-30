Yemassee railroad worker struck and killed by train, officials say

A CSX railroad worker was struck and killed by a train Friday morning on a main street in Estill, officials said Friday afternoon.
The worker was identified as CSX employee John Youmans, who worked out of Yemassee, according to a statement from CSX.
Youmans died in the incident after 10 a.m. on Martin Luther King Boulevard, Hampton County Coroner Ernie Washington, Sr. told The Island Packet Friday.
He was performing maintenance on railroad tracks at the time he was killed, CXS officials said in a media statement.
Youmans worked for CSX for 10 years and is survived by his wife, Kelly, and three children, according to CSX officials.
CSX officials said they are working with law enforcement at the scene of the accident as of Friday afternoon.
“Safety is CSX’s highest priority and our goal is for every employee to return home safely to his or her family at the end of every day,” the statement from CXS said. “Losing a fellow railroader is difficult for everyone at CSX, and we will fully investigate this incident to understand what happened and how it could have been prevented.”
This story will be updated.
Comments