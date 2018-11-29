Mysterious white puffs growing across SC battlefield are phenomenon called ‘hair ice’

A mysterious phenomenon known as “hair ice” erupted across a South Carolina historic battlefield Thursday, giving the appearance it had been strewn with litter, according to a South Carolina State Parks Facebook post.

Photos posted by state officials showed a field dotted with white tissues that, on closer inspection, proved to be ice formations, the post said.

The formations, also known as “ice flowers,” were found at Musgrove Mill, a state historic site devoted to a bloody Revolutionary War battle in 1790.

South Carolina officials posted multiple photos of the formations Thursday, and they were shared more than 1,000 times.

“This frost occurrence happens during humid winter nights, when the temperature drops just below the freezing point,” said the state’s Facebook post.

However, the textures and formations only appear in places where you find a particular type of fungus known as Exidiopsis effusa, officials explained.

Adding to the mystery is the fact the formations often melt before most people see them, according to a BBC report.

Scientists remained baffled by the phenomenon until a few years ago, when researchers in Germany and Switzerland linked the silky strands of ice to a “cold-tolerant fungi” found on rotting wood, according to LiveScience.com.

The fungus not only feeds the formation, but it “acts as a hairspray by shaping the fragile ice hairs and keeping the strands in place,” the site reported.

The more rotten the wood, the brighter the ice formation, LiveScience added.