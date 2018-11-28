NC Bloods gang member accused of Fort Mill shooting in York Co. jail two months later

The last Bloods gang member from Charlotte charged in a September shootout in South Carolina near Fort Mill is in the York County jail two months after the crime.

Andrae Antonio Smith, 18, was booked Wednesday on three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, records show.

Charlotte police arrested Smith on a governor’s arrest warrant, said Trent Faris, sheriff’s office spokesperson.

Smith was picked up Nov. 20 in North Carolina after the extradition warrant signed by governors of both states took effect, Faris said.





Smith is now being held at the York County jail without bond, records show.

The release of Smith in October from the Mecklenburg County jail before York County detectives could arrest him infuriated York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson, who said public safety was at risk by Smith being released.

“It was by the grace of God that an officer, or anyone else in the public, was not injured during this reckless and violent gang shootout,” Tolson said.

A Charlotte judge released Smith on bond event though he was wanted by York County deputies. Smith was arrested in Charlotte Sept. 21 on a charge of being a fugitive from South Carolina, but was released on $100,000 unsecured bond Oct. 4, Charlotte jail records show.

Smith is charged in the Sept. 19 shooting of Isaiah Kersey and Makayla Moyker outside apartments at the intersection of Gold Hill Road and U.S. 21 near Fort Mill, according to arrest warrants and police records.

All the suspects fled Sept. 19, police said. Three suspects were arrested that morning after a police chase, officers said. Seven others, including Smith, were arrested in Charlotte over the next two days.

Police said they recovered guns that had been reported stolen.

No trial date has been set for Smith or the other suspects.