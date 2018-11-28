Here are 10 events not to miss at Rock Hill’s ChristmasVille festival

Thousands of holiday spirit seekers will flock to Old Town Rock Hill Thursday through Sunday as the city transforms into a winter wonderland for ChristmasVille 2018.

ChristmasVille drew more than 75,000 people last year for the four-day festival in downtown Rock Hill, according to event organizers. It was named Southeast Festival & Events Association’s Kaleidoscope Awards best festival.

“Last year, we won a big award. We were voted the No. 1 festival in the Southeast. Most people stayed in the area almost two days, and all the people coming into town contributed to $2.6 million to the local economy,” said Angie Perry, ChristmasVille chair. “They don’t just spend money at ChristmasVille, they stay in hotels, they eat at restaurants.”

This year’s 13th annual event includes more than 70 events with favorites such as horse-drawn carriage rides, an ice skating rink, the Fezziwig Ball and Christmas parade, but it also features new events, organizers said. There will be workshops on Friday, Saturday and Sunday where children and adults can create Christmas masterpieces alongside an artist. There also will be an Olde World Village where festival goers can watch glass blowing, basket weaving and candle-making demonstrations.





SIGN UP

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Another addition this year is a 40-foot farm table set up in the middle of Main Street. Find a seat at the Community Table to try making a gingerbread house or taste a Christmas brunch made by chef Andria Gaskins.

Here’s are 10 events you don’t want to miss at this year’s ChristmasVille:

1. Founders Holiday Ice Rink

Where else can you go ice skating in the South? This 50-by-85 foot ice rink at Fountain Park is the perfect activity to put you in the Christmas spirit. Tickets cost $10 for all ages and include ice skate rentals. The rink is open through Jan. 21.

2. Fezziwig Ball

Celebrate the season of giving with an evening of dinner, dancing and a silent auction 6-10 p.m. Saturday at Winthrop University’s McBryde Hall. In honor of Mr. Fezziwig, a character from “A Christmas Carol” who was the opposite of Ebenezer Scrooge, all proceeds benefit four local children’s charities. Reserve a table for eight for $500 or purchase individual tickets for $75 per person.

3. City of Rock Hill Christmas Parade

From Oakland Avenue to Main Street, the city of Rock Hill Christmas Parade will light the night with homemade and commercial floats, high school marching bands, mascots and, of course, Santa Claus himself starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

4. Artisans market

Find the perfect gift on the corner of Caldwell and Main streets, Friday 1-5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday noon-5 p.m. Shoppers can get a head start on the holiday season by strolling through an artisan and craft market with more than 50 vendors.

5. Olde World Village

Before the big box stores and world wide web, people once made their own Christmas gifts or purchased gifts directly from the hands that crafted them. Step back in time at Fountain Park and watch artisans demonstrate their handiwork with glass blowing, basket weaving, candle making and hand-operated press printing on Friday 1-5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday noon-5 p.m.

6. ChristmasVille author Deborah Wiles

Award-winning children’s book author Deborah Wiles will share her craft with the public at 4 p.m. Friday at Dina’s Place in DiGiorgio Campus Center at Winthrop University. Wiles penned the “Aurora County Series” and “Revolution.” Tickets cost $15 per person.

SHARE COPY LINK Hundreds of people gathered Thursday in downtown Rock Hill for the first day of ChristmasVille — a four-day Christmas festival that transforms Old Town Rock Hill into a wintry wonderland. School choirs and bands performed at the Rock Hill City Hal

7. Christmas Brunch with chef Andria Gaskins

Prize-winning chef and baker Andria Gaskins welcomes you to the Community Table for a Christmas brunch demonstration. Come taste bacon marmalade tarts, pimento cheese grits fritters, southern brunch charcuterie board, rise-and-shine café mocha and a holiday cheer punch. Tickets cost $20 per person. The brunch is planned at 10 a.m. Friday at the Community Table in front of Freedom Table on East Main Street.

8. Tastings galore!

Warm up from the inside out with a taste of bourbon, scotch, hard cider and gourmet coffee. The hard cider tasting is planned for noon-1:30 p.m. Saturday, and the bourbon and scotch tasting follows from 3-6 p.m. Both events are free and take place on the second floor of Gettys Art Center for tasters ages 21 and older.

The gourmet coffee tasting is at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday at Knowledge Perk. Tickets are available at knowledgeperk.com, cost $20 per person and include an 8-ounce complimentary bag of coffee.

9. Art workshops for all ages

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, adults and children can work alongside skilled artists to create something with their own two hands. Workshops include a handmade adult pottery class, painting for children and adults, making a holiday centerpiece and other crafts. Visit christmasvillerockhill.com for more info.

10. Coffee and conversation with artist Jim Shore

Local artist Jim Shore grew up in rural South Carolina and developed a love for American folk art. In recent years, he has partnered with Disney to apply his design style to iconic Disney characters. Join him on the second floor of Gettys Art Center at 10 a.m. Friday for coffee and conversation. Tickets cost $25 per person, and include breakfast and up to two signatures.

ChristmasVille is free and open to the public. Tickets for specific events may be purchased at christmavillerockhill.com.