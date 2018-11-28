Who’s in charge at Santee Cooper? Gov. McMaster wins fight to name board chairman

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster will get to install a longtime ally as chairman of Santee Cooper’s board, after winning a legal battle with the S.C. Senate over the appointment.
The S.C. Supreme Court sided with the Republican governor Wednesday, agreeing McMaster has the authority to unilaterally appoint former S.C. Attorney General Charlie Condon to lead Santee Cooper even after the S.C. Senate did not confirm him.
The ruling means Charlie Condon will lead Santee Cooper’s board at its next meeting on Dec. 10.
Condon’s appointment comes as McMaster pushes S.C. lawmakers to sell the state-owned power company, saying that’s the only way to ensure its customers aren’t saddled with paying off Santee Cooper’s $4 billion in debt from the failed V.C. Summer nuclear plant construction project.
McMaster has said he needs Condon in charge to restore order at Santee Cooper after the agency kept secret a damaging February 2016 report about the doomed nuclear project and then covertly worked to persuade S.C. lawmakers not to sell the utility, undermining McMaster’s own efforts.
McMaster nominated Condon for the job in March, but the Senate did not confirm the Charleston Republican’s appointment before adjourning for the year in June.
After McMaster moved to install Condon without the Senate’s permission in July, the Senate sued, saying the governor did not have that authority.
Paralyzed while awaiting a Supreme Court ruling, Santee Cooper’s board has skipped its August and October meetings.
“We’re pleased and grateful that the S.C. Supreme Court has acted and resolved what has been some uncertainty over our board chairmanship status,” Santee Cooper spokeswoman Mollie Gore said. “Our CEO has already reached out and welcomed chairman Condon to the board. We look forward to working with him.”
