S.C. Colleges could face dire financial forecast

Over a 14-month span, the S.C. Commission on Higher Education rubber-stamped some $534 million in college building projects without adequate vetting, its leaders told state lawmakers this week. And without more state dollars to hire a dozen analys
By
Up Next
Over a 14-month span, the S.C. Commission on Higher Education rubber-stamped some $534 million in college building projects without adequate vetting, its leaders told state lawmakers this week. And without more state dollars to hire a dozen analys
By

South Carolina

Under heat from lawmakers over $91K raise, second SC college agency official resigns

By Maayan Schechter

mschechter@thestate.com

November 28, 2018 09:14 AM

COLUMBIA, SC

The head of South Carolina’s college oversight agency plans to step down from his post amid scrutiny from state lawmakers over his unauthorized $91,500 pay raise, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Jeff Schilz, interim director of the S.C. Commission on Higher Education, told the agency’s board on Tuesday he plans to resign.

It was not immediately clear on Wednesday morning when Schilz will leave his post.

He is the second CHE official to resign in the past two months over the raise.

Former Commission chair Tim Hofferth — appointed by then-Gov. Nikki Haley in 2015 — resigned in October after facing calls to quit over his approval of Schilz’s raise.

This story will be updated. Check back for details.

Maayan Schechter: 803-771-8657, @MaayanSchechter

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News

  Comments  