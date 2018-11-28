Under heat from lawmakers over $91K raise, second SC college agency official resigns

The head of South Carolina’s college oversight agency plans to step down from his post amid scrutiny from state lawmakers over his unauthorized $91,500 pay raise, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Jeff Schilz, interim director of the S.C. Commission on Higher Education, told the agency’s board on Tuesday he plans to resign.

It was not immediately clear on Wednesday morning when Schilz will leave his post.

He is the second CHE official to resign in the past two months over the raise.

Former Commission chair Tim Hofferth — appointed by then-Gov. Nikki Haley in 2015 — resigned in October after facing calls to quit over his approval of Schilz’s raise.

This story will be updated. Check back for details.