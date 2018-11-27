Here are three opportunities to land jobs in York and Lancaster counties

The holiday season could bring new careers for job-seekers in York and Lancaster counties.

Upcoming job fairs will bring some of the larger area employers together in search of talent.

More than 20 businesses partner with the Catawba Indian Nation for a regional job fair Nov. 29. The 11 a.m.-1 p.m. event will be at the Longhouse, 996 Avenue of the Nations, Rock Hill.

Arcosa Meyer Utility Structures, Bedgear, Carolina Poly, C-A-T Resources, CDI Custom Curb Adapters, FedEx, Giti Tire Manufacturing, Lap Tech Industries, Legrand, Magnolia Manor of Rock Hill, Oceana Gold-Haile Operation, PCI Group, UNFI, Williams & Fudge, Atlas Copco and the city of Rock Hill will have representatives there.

Other state partner organizations will provide support and referral services. The event is open to the public. Job-seekers should come prepared to interview.

Military veterans and SC Works preferred pass holders can begin an hour early, at 10 a.m. At the end of the fair Ronnie Beck will perform a traditional hoop dance and art will be on display as part of Native American Heritage Month.

For manufacturing workers, another job fair comes Dec. 4 at the Arnold Special Events Room at USC Lancaster. Lancaster Economic Development and SC Works will bring in 10 manufacturers at 476 Hubbard Drive in Lancaster. The event runs 9 a.m. to noon.

Nutramax Laboratories, Cardinal Health, Honeywell, PCI Group, Marins Machine, Oceana Gold, Cooley Group, Meyer Utility Structures, York Technical College and Keer America plan to participate.

While it isn’t a job fair, new money in Rock Hill could lead to more technology work in the area.

Rock Hill Economic Development Corp. and the city recently received the third in a series of SC Startup Fuel Challenge grants aimed at growing the city’s reputation as a 3D printing and tech hub. Prior grants allowed the city and economic development group to partner with businesses through a technology incubator and apprenticeships.

York Tech’s FabLab and Winthrop University’s CreatorSpace partnered with those grants.

The new grant includes 3D printing information and a contest. 3D Systems has an open house 5-7 p.m. Dec. 11 at 333 Three D Systems Circle in Rock Hill for businesses wanting to learn how 3D printing might fit into their manufacturing needs. Several business partners willl be there, including a device company that makes prosthetics and orthotics.

3D Systems makes items for the aerospace, auto, medical, dental, jewelry and other industries.

A competition will be held in January and February challenging contestants to come up with a 3D printed project with commercial value. For more on that contest, visit makeitrockhill.com.