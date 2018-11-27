2 charged 9 years after racist graffiti and fire at York County martial arts studio

More than nine years after a Rock Hill martial arts studio owned by a Korean immigrant was destroyed by fire after it was covered with racist graffiti, police have charged two people.
A news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Moss Justice Center in York.
Robert Allen Lester, 27, was charged Tuesday with arson, conspiracy and burglary for the June 2009 fire at Pak’s Martial Arts Fitness Center, sheriff officials said.
Lester faces as much as 40 years in prison, if convicted on all charges.
Catherine Paige Neal, 26, is also charged in the case, said Trent Faris, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office. She is en route to the Moss Justice Center for booking, Faris said late Tuesday morning.
Studio founder Grandmaster Sang Kun Pak is a native of South Korea. He came to South Carolina in 1977. He operates the studio in Rock Hill with his family, including son Daniel Pak.
Police have not released a motive for the crimes, or if there was a previous relationship between the suspects and the studio. It is unclear if law enforcement is considering the incident a hate crime.
Police investigated the case for years, including offering a $1,000 reward through York County Crime Stoppers for information. The same sheriff’s office detective, Johnny Martin, who investigated the case in 2009 made the arrest Tuesday.
The fire destroyed the Cranford Street building, including decades of memorabilia and photos of Pak with famous martial arts actor Chuck Norris, trophies and awards from around the world. The blaze and the racial epithets spray-painted on the walls shocked the community after Pak’s family had taught children and adults for decades.
After the fire, hundreds of former and current students raised thousands of dollars for Pak to open a temporary studio in a nearby shopping center.
Pak and his family rebuilt the burned studio at the same location and re-opened in 2010. In May, the studio celebrated its 39th anniversary.
Pak students and instructors are yearly participants in Rock Hill events including the Rock Hill Christmas Parade and Come-See-Me festival. The studio annually donates to law enforcement’s anti-drug abuse programs.
