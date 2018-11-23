WWE Hall of Famer ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan spends Thanksgiving in SC hospital ICU

World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame star “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan spent Thanksgiving in a South Carolina intensive care unit, according to an Instagram post from his family.
The message did not specify why Duggan was admitted to the hospital, but he followed up with a tweet saying: “Doing ok, hope to be out by Saturday.”
Duggan, who lives in the Kershaw County town of Lugoff, S.C., added that he would likely be missing a show Saturday in South Carolina.
His daughter, Celia Duggan, posted on Instagram that the wrestler was surrounded by family in the ICU and was in good spirits. “We have a lot to be thankful for this year,” said the post.
She did not give a location for the hospital.
Bleacher Report says Duggan, 64, currently wrestles on the independent circuit, and won Impact Pro Wrestling’s Armageddon Expo Cup in June.
He joined the WWE in 1987 after leaving the Atlanta Falcons, according to WWE.com, and was a fan favorite in the early 90s, wrestling such greats as Andre the Giant, Nikolai Volkoff and Bam Bam Biegelow.
Duggan wrestled for World Championship Wrestling in 1994, then rejoined the WWE part time in 2005, according to Online World of Wrestling.
He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011, says WWE.com.
Duggan was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 1998, but beat it and returned to the ring, says WWE.com.
