Jasper Co. Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was shot Thanksgiving morning by a suspect

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is reporting one of its deputies was shot early Thursday morning after responding to a call on Bees Creek Road.
In a post on its Facebook page, the sheriff’s office said deputies “responded to the 1800 block of Bees Creek Rd near Graham Hall for a domestic incident.”
“Upon arrival, the suspect involved in the domestic began shooting at the deputies,” the post continued, and one deputy was “struck by gunfire.”
The deputy’s condition is unknown, according to the post.
The sheriff’s office has shut down Bees Creek Road while it investigates the incident, according to the post.
People are asked to avoid the area at this time.
Jasper County Sheriff Chris Malphrus could not immediately be reached for comment.
An employee reached at the sheriff office’s main line said a public affairs staffer would return a reporter’s call at some point.
This story will be updated.
Comments