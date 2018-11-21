Former SCE&G executive defends utility against allegations of nuclear project fraud

A former SCE&G executive Wednesday pushed back against claims by two former employees accusing him and the Cayce-based utility of fraud and mismanaging a failed, $9 billion effort to build two nuclear reactors in Fairfield County.

Stephen Byrne, the former chief operating officer for SCE&G’s parent company, SCANA, deflected blame for the V.C. Summer project’s collapse to lead contractor Westinghouse’s bankruptcy in March 2017.

He told the S.C. Public Service Commission that in 2016, he felt so good about the project, he declined a job offer to double his pay as the CEO of another utility. “I wanted to finish this project,” Byrne said.

“Do you wish you had taken that CEO gig now?” commissioner Justin Williams responded.

SIGN UP

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Wednesday marked the 15th day of PSC hearings into SCE&G’s future electric rates after its failed attempt to expand the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station.

SCE&G customers have paid about $2 billion in the form of higher power bills for the abandoned reactors. They stand to pay billions of dollars more, depending on how the PSC rules next month.

SCE&G raised its electric rates nine times — worth about $27 a month to the average residential customer — before canceling the project in July 2017.

The state’s utility watchdog, the S.C. Office of Regulatory Staff’s, is pushing the PSC this month to permanently slash SCE&G’s rates.

Regulatory Staff’s case hinges on proving SCE&G withheld from regulators key information about the project’s failings while requesting rate hikes to keep the project alive.

On Tuesday, Regulatory Staff presented two witnesses — former SCANA employees — who testified the company’s executives misled the PSC in March 2015 by filing an unrealistically low estimate of the project’s remaining cost.

According to former SCANA accountant Carlette Walker and former SCE&G engineer Ken Browne, SCE&G’s own internal team concluded the project would cost another $1.2 billion to complete. But, they said, SCE&G executives ignored that expertise, instead filing with the commission Westinghouse’s estimate that the project would cost only $698 million more.

The Westinghouse number was based on a construction productivity rate that was never achieved at the nuclear site, Walker and Browne testified.

On Wednesday, Byrne told commissioners the purpose of the team’s work was to be used in negotiations with Westinghouse and other contractors “so we could get to a better outcome.”

“I don’t think that the (SCE&G) team said, ‘Look, this is what you’ve got to use,’ and management ignored that. That’s not the case,” Byrne said.

Despite being skeptical of Westinghouse’s projected construction productivity rate, Byrne told the PSC that SCE&G chose the contractor’s number because the utility — and its customers — needed to “keep pressure on Westinghouse to achieve what it was promising.”

Byrne added the utility felt filing a cost estimate higher than what Westinghouse said it needed to complete the project would have violated a S.C. Supreme Court order barring contingencies.

Byrne also argued Westinghouse had access to more information but that it and other project contractors “played things close to the vest” and became less forthcoming with information SCE&G employees requested.

“Isn’t that a screaming red flag?” Commissioner Elliott Elam asked.

Byrne also reiterated the company’s argument that a damaging February 2016 report on the project by San Francisco-based Bechtel Corp. was not useful or reliable.

The report — seen as a smoking gun by Regulatory Staff — showed SCE&G knew the project was troubled long before it collapsed in July 2017. An earlier version from 2015 included an assessment that the project wasn’t going to be finished in time to collect $2 billion in federal tax credits needed to defray the reactors’ cost.

Byrne joined SCANA CEO Jimmy Addison, who previously testified, in saying he didn’t see the Bechtel report until the V.C. Summer nuclear project was over. In the interim, junior partner and state-owned utility Santee Cooper asked repeatedly for a copy of the report.

Byrne said he was told by the utility’s general counsel the Becthel report was a privileged attorney-client work product, which SCANA argues was prepared in anticipation of litigation with Westinghouse, and “had no authority to disclose” the report.

Byrne, too, contended he warned the commission in 2015 that “schedules can and almost certainly will change” and that he doubted Westinghouse could meet its productivity goals.

“But doesn’t mean they couldn’t complete the plan,” he said. “You can still get the job done on time” by dedicating more resources.

At one point, commissioner Williams asked Byrne, “Do you think anyone broke the law?”

“I don’t know of anybody on the owners’ side that broke the law,” Byrne said, who was accompanied at the hearing by his personal attorney, who specializes in criminal law.

Previous witnesses have acknowledged ongoing investigations into the project by the Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission.