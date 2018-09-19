Correctional officers arrested after bringing drugs into SC prison, officials say

Two correctional officers were arrested after sneaking cocaine and synthetic cannabis into a South Carolina prison, according to their arrest warrants.
Shavonia Shara Glaze and Amanda Nicole Wells were arrested Tuesday for bringing the contraband in Ridgeland Correctional Institution in Jasper County, according to the warrant.
Glaze was charged with possession of cocaine and furnishing or attempting to furnish contraband to a prisoner, according to the warrant. Wells was charged with misconduct in office, furnishing or attempting to furnish contraband to a prisoner, possession of drugs and criminal conspiracy.
