Suspended SC solicitor Johnson’s future: Prison and poverty?

Two days ago, Dan Johnson was one of the South Carolina legal community’s chosen few — one of 16 elected state prosecutors with a multimillion-dollar office budget, an approximately $140,000 salary and a guaranteed pension of more than $100,000 a year after eight years as solicitor, as prosecutors are called.
But Johnson was charged Tuesday by a federal grand jury — along with a top aide — with 26 counts of fraud and theft of government money.
On Wednesday, Gov. Henry McMaster suspended Johnson from the job he had held for seven years, nine months and two weeks — just three months shy of the amount of time that Johnson needs to qualify for a solicitor’s pension.
Although other variables can go into calculating a solicitor’s pension, the eight-year minimum for service in office is a crucial factor, said Megan Lightle of the S.C. Public Employee Benefit Authority.
That pension isn’t all that Johnson has at risk.
If convicted, he also could lose:
▪ His freedom. If convicted on the more than two dozen federal charges — most stemming from alleged use of office credit cards for thousands of dollars worth of personal expenses — Johnson could face years in prison. The 26 charges each carry a maximum sentence of 10 years to 20 years and fines of up to $250,000. Johnson’s alleged crimes are nonviolent, and he has no criminal record, so he probably would not serve anywhere near 20 years in prison. But federal prosecutors have made it clear they are seeking a sentence including time in prison.
▪ His law license. Typically, lawyers formally charged with felonies have their law licenses suspended. If they are convicted, the S.C. Supreme Court usually disbars them.
▪ His military rank and future pension benefits. Johnson is a major in the Air National Guard. At least one of his alleged crimes is connected to his military service. The indictment charges that Johnson received “double reimbursements for military training” out of public money controlled by his solicitor’s office. The Air National Guard had no answer Wednesday on Johnson’s status.
Johnson has not responded to requests for comment.
“Johnson has a first-class disaster on his hands,” John Crangle, a Columbia lawyer and ethics expert, said of the suspended solicitor’s future. “You name it — he’s got it.”
Columbia attorney Dick Harpootlian, who founded an open-records group last year that obtained and released thousands of spending records from Johnson’s office, said, “This is a tragedy — for someone, who had so much opportunity, to not do his job.”
Harpootlian, a former 5th Circuit solicitor, added, “When you are chief prosecuting officer ... there are privileges and honors that go with that position. It’s a position of high authority, so if you fall, you are going to fall a long way.”
According to the federal indictment, Johnson and a top aide, Nicole Holland, used office credit cards for “vacations, romantic liaisons (and) medical expenses.”
At the same time that he suspended Johnson from office, Gov. McMaster appointed state Deputy Attorney General Heather Weiss as interim solicitor for the 5th Circuit, made up of Richland and Kershaw counties.
Weiss will serve until early January, when a newly elected solicitor takes office. Two Columbia attorneys — Democrat Byron Gipson and petition candidate John Meadors — are vying for the job in the Nov. 6 general election.
“Weiss currently serves as deputy attorney general in charge of the criminal division in the S.C. attorney general’s office, serving as a prosecutor in the office since 2011,” according to the governor’s media statement. “Previously, Weiss served as an assistant solicitor for the 5th Circuit solicitor’s office following her graduation from the University of South Carolina School of Law in 1999.”
