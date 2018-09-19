Lancaster mom of toddler who fatally shot himself says she kept ‘bad company’

A Lancaster mother whose 2-year-old son died after shooting himself with a gun in their home was sentenced to four and a half years in prison Wednesday.

Toni Gladden, 27, pleaded guilty to felony child neglect and misprision of a felony.

Her son, Jacarion, grabbed the gun from a table and shot himself on July 31, 2017, in their Lancaster home, prosecutors said.

Gladden sobbed in court, saying she was wrong for allowing “bad company” and guns around her children.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

But she said he had changed and would be a good mother to her surviving daughter.

“I accept responsibility for the company I kept around my child,” said Gladden, who previously had no criminal record.

Jacarion shot himself in the chest with a gun that Gladden’s boyfriend, Shazeem Hayes, left on the table.

The gun was illegal. Jacarion tested positive for cocaine at an autopsy, prosecutor Randy Newman said.

Gladden and her lawyer, Bill Nowicki, asked for mercy because Gladden also has an 8-year-old daughter.

“She is the only child I have left,” Gladden said in court.

Gladden faced up to 20 years in prison for the neglect charge, and for lying to police after the shooting.

She first told officers that her son died in a drive-by shooting, and she lied about the shooting, guns and other parts of the incident for more than six hours, court testimony showed.

But Circuit Judge Brian Gibbons said that there had to be consequences for the guns and drugs in the home. Without the gun in the home, Jacarion would not have died, Gibbons said.

Gibbons also said Jacarion tested positive for cocaine.

“We have a dead child here,” Gibbons said to Toni Gladden in court.

Toni Gladden’s older child told police that guns were around the house before her brother died, testimony showed Wednesday.

The older child was recently reunited with her mother. South Carolina’s Department of Social Services agents took the older child from Toni Gladden after the boy died, court testimony showed.

Toni Gladden’s boyfriend, Shazeem Hayes, a felon at age 18 when the incident happened, pleaded guilty in April 2018 to child neglect and weapons charges. He is serving 8 years in prison.

Hayes was brought from prison to court Wednesday, and said the death of Jacarion was his fault. Hayes begged that Toni Gladden be spared prison.

“It was my gun, my mistake, I did it all,” Hayes said while sobbing in court Wednesday.