Cheraw residents prepare for river flooding

After Hurricane Florence made landfall on the North Carolina and South Carolina coast, some people questioned if Gov. Henry McMaster overreacted by evacuating several SC counties. Here is how he responded in a press conference September 15, 2018.
Gov. Henry McMaster lifted the evacuation order for Beaufort, Colleton and Jasper counties based on new information about Hurricane Florence's predicted landfall location at a press conference September 11, 2018.
