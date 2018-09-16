Beach by beach: How the Carolina coast is faring after Florence

Updated 11 a.m. Sunday

The heavy rain associated with Florence began moving inland Sunday, allowing authorities in many — but not all — coastal areas to begin damage assessment and cleanup.





Generally, areas north of Oregon Inlet on the Outer Banks and south of Myrtle Beach escaped relatively untouched.

Evacuation orders on the beaches in South Carolina ended at 9 a.m. Sunday.

Residents and would-be visitors are reminded that many areas of North Carolina are without power, and that roads between the Piedmont and coast are flooded in many locations.

Here is a report on conditions Sunday.

This is from north to south.

North Carolina

Currituck County

Visitors were permitted back on the Currituck County portion of the Outer Banks on Sunday morning. Little damage was reported, and power has been restored.

Dare County

County officials began allowing visitors back onto the Outer Banks portion of Dare County on Sunday morning – north of Oregon Inlet.

Duck: Visitors were permitted back at 9 a.m. Sunday. Cleanup is under way, but damage was minor.

Kill Devil Hills: Visitors are permitted again. Some standing water on roads, but no major damage.

Kitty Hawk: Visitors are permitted back. Town police say roads are open and in good shape.

Manteo: Cleanup has been largely completed on roads, and visitors are permitted back again.

Nags Head: Visitors are permitted back, and town offices will reopen Monday morning.

South of Oregon Inlet: County officials say visitors will be permitted back after 3 p.m. Sunday. They say there is still standing water on portions of N.C. 12 on Hatteras Island.

Hyde County

Cleanup is well under way along the Outer Banks portion of Hyde County, but serious flooding continues inland. As of Sunday morning, flooding had closed U.S. 264 near the Beaufort County line, according to county Public Information Officer Donnie Shumate.

Utility company officials are working on power restoration.

Carteret County

The county took a serious hit from the storm, mostly due to the 20 to 30 inches of rainfall. Serious flooding continued Sunday, although damage assessment and some cleanup was beginning at the beach areas.

Emerald Isle: Access to the island by property owners will be permitted at 1 p.m. Sunday. However, at last check, power outages were affecting the town pumping systems.

Pine Knoll Shores: No access will be permitted until 1 p.m. Monday. Damage assessment is under way Sunday.

Atlantic Beach: Property owners will have access at 1 p.m. Sunday. No major damage has been reported.

Pender County

Major flooding is reported throughout the county, and many roads leading into the county from the west are closed by flooding. A 7 p.m.-to-7 a.m. curfew remains in effect, and about 90 percent of the county’s electricity customers are without power.

North Topsail Beach: Flooding is slowing damage assessment. Officials hope to check on the flood-prone northern end of the island Sunday.

Surf City: Damage assessment began Sunday morning. There were no initial signs of major structural damage.

Topsail Beach: Considerable flooding was reported Saturday, but crews hope to begin damage assessment Sunday.

New Hanover County

As of Sunday morning, about 85 percent of the county’s customers remained without power. Flooding was still a major issue, but rainfall was tapering off. Many roads remain closed. Access to beach areas remains closed.

A 10 p.m.-to-6 a.m. curfew remains in effect, and authorities reported they made numerous water rescues during the night.

Wrightsville Beach: The town’s police reported Sunday morning that many areas remained flooded. Officials hope to do damage assessment later in the day.

Carolina Beach: Damage assessment by town officials began Sunday morning. But initial reports Saturday were that there was no major damage.

Kure Beach: Damage assessment was scheduled to continue Sunday. Emergency Manager David Heglar said Saturday that there were no reports of major damage, and that overwash was not a problem, even on the south-end section of the beach where flooding sometimes takes place.

Brunswick County

Major flooding problems continued Sunday across the county. Authorities reported a dam breach at Boiling Springs Lake in the northern part of the county. Numerous roads were closed due to flooding. Power remains out to about 98 percent of the county’s customers, and that is affecting cleanup at several of the beaches.

Bald Head Island: No reports of major damage.

Caswell Beach: No reports of major damage, but significant flooding.

Southport: Cleanup of downed trees is under way. Power outages affecting businesses.

Oak Island: Bridges to the island remain closed. Flooding reported on Beach, Dolphin and Pelican drives, but no major structural wind damage has been indicated.

Holden Beach: Cleanup is continuing on roads, with flooding a problem. Electricity service is not expected to be restored until at least Tuesday or Wednesday. Town officials say they cannot permit occupancy of residences until power is restored.

Ocean Isle Beach: Town official Daisy Ivey reported minor structural damage (shingles and siding) but no major problems. There is no utility service.

Sunset Beach: The bridge will be opened to property owners at noon Sunday, but there no is no electricity and utility service.

Calabash: Flooding is reported throughout the town, and power outages have many businesses closed.

South Carolina

Horry County

The evacuation order from the beaches was lifted at 9 a.m. Sunday. About 30 percent of the county remains without power, but restoration is under way.

The big concern is flooding on the Waccamaw River. Authorities say record flooding is possible, and that might force the closure of U.S. 501, the main access to the Myrtle Beach area.

Little River: Mandatory evacuations are under way for residents and businesses along the river, where significant flooding is expected.

North Myrtle Beach: Municipal court will be closed all week.

Atlantic Beach: No major problems reported.

Myrtle Beach: Many businesses hope to reopen Sunday, but power restoration is the key. Roads have been reopened.

Surfside Beach: The evacuation order is lifted. Some traffic signals in the area are not working properly, according to police.

Garden City: Cleanup has mostly been completed.

Georgetown County

Murrells Inlet: All water must be boiled for at least a minute until 9 a.m. Monday, according to county officials. But cleanup has been completed.

Pawleys Island: The island was reopened at 9 a.m. Sunday, with cleanup completed. However, a water-boil advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Monday.