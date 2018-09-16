Nichols residents evacuate, fearing repeat of flood that left town submerged for days

Storm-weary Nichols has evacuated after hearing projections that flooding from Hurricane Florence could submerge the Pee Dee town for the second time in two years.
Local and state officials went door to door in the town of 400 Saturday, telling residents flooding was “more-than-likely imminent” and urging them to leave, Nichols town clerk Sandee Rogers told The State.
All but six families had fled the town by Sunday morning, Rogers said.
Local officials know who the holdouts are and where to find them if the town floods like it did after Hurricane Matthew in October 2016, when the nearby Lumber and Little Pee Dee rivers spilled their banks and devastated the Marion County town.
“We are being told that we could possibly flood as bad if not worse as we did in 2016,” Rogers said, adding she wishes those last six families would leave, too. “We have made every preparation possible.”
Flooding is a concern for the broader Pee Dee region, according to S.C. Department of Natural Resources spokesman Robert McCullough.
State officials expect flooding in the region’s Lumber, Waccamaw, Little Pee Dee and Pee Dee rivers, primarily because of rainfall and flooding in upstream North Carolina. State officials say rivers will rise throughout Sunday and crest later in the week.
Trying to prevent rising rivers from washing over major roads, the Department of Transportation was building temporary dams at U.S. 378 near the Florence-Marion County line and at the U.S. 501 bypass in Conway.
“It’s like a tsunami, except it comes on the river,’‘ McCullough said. “The water is deceptive. It starts rising. It is at your toes, then your ankles, and before you know it, it is at your knees. And it keeps coming. It’s a slow motion event.’‘
After Hurricane Matthew, most Nichols families didn’t need much persuading to leave, Rogers said.
The poverty-stricken town has struggled to rebuild since the flooding two years ago. About three-fifths of Nichols’ families had returned to their flooded-out homes by last week, while about half of the local businesses had rebounded.
Another round of flooding is the last thing they need, residents said last week.
“Once you were bit so quickly in the past, you have no problem with leaving,” she said.
