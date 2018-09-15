Gov. McMaster talks school closures and drops evacuation orders for some SC counties

Gov. Henry McMaster lifted the evacuation order for Beaufort, Colleton and Jasper counties based on new information about Hurricane Florence's predicted landfall location at a press conference September 11, 2018.
Hurricane Florence began its path across the Atlantic Ocean, eventually landing near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina on September 14, 2018. Here are NOAA NWS National Hurricane Center images of its track.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.