Hurricane Florence landfall captured by International Space Station cameras

Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina on September 14. Cameras outside the International Space Station captured views minutes after it made landfall.
By
Up Next
Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina on September 14. Cameras outside the International Space Station captured views minutes after it made landfall.
By

South Carolina

Evacuation order lifted for 4 coastal SC counties as Florence weakens

By David Travis Bland

tbland@thestate.com

September 15, 2018 11:21 AM

The evacuation order for the Lowcountry is lifted as Tropical Storm Florence moves out of the coast areas and into the Midlands.

The office of Governor Henry McMaster ended the evacuation for Charleston, Dorchester, Berkeley, and Colleton counties on Saturday. The end of the evacuation goes into effect at noon.

Read More

“Returning residents are encouraged to exercise patience and expect lengthy travel times, blocked roadways, or detours back to evacuated areas and are asked not to drive around barricades or use emergency lanes that are needed for first responders,” the governor’s office said.

“While the weather conditions have improved, motorists should be cautious of fallen trees, downed power lines, and standing water in and around roadways. Citizens also should anticipate power outages at their homes or businesses, which may last for several days.”

Read More

Evacuations for Georgetown and Horry counties are still on. Local officials requested the governor keep the evacuation on in those northern coastal areas while law enforcement and others assess the damages.

The lift of the evacuation in the Lowcountry comes as Florences makes moves away from the coast and into the Midlands. The National Weather Service in Columbia says the storm should become a tropical depression by Saturday night.

Read More

Robert Simmons Jr. escapes Hurricane Florence floodwaters with his kitten 'Survivor' in New Bern, NC.

By

Read More

The Pamlico River area of North Carolina experienced major flooding from Hurricane Florence on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Residents from Washington, Chocowinity, Pantego and Belhaven shared these videos on Facebook.

By

  Comments  