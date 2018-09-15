Evacuation order lifted for 4 coastal SC counties as Florence weakens

The evacuation order for the Lowcountry is lifted as Tropical Storm Florence moves out of the coast areas and into the Midlands.

The office of Governor Henry McMaster ended the evacuation for Charleston, Dorchester, Berkeley, and Colleton counties on Saturday. The end of the evacuation goes into effect at noon.





“Returning residents are encouraged to exercise patience and expect lengthy travel times, blocked roadways, or detours back to evacuated areas and are asked not to drive around barricades or use emergency lanes that are needed for first responders,” the governor’s office said.

“While the weather conditions have improved, motorists should be cautious of fallen trees, downed power lines, and standing water in and around roadways. Citizens also should anticipate power outages at their homes or businesses, which may last for several days.”

Evacuations for Georgetown and Horry counties are still on. Local officials requested the governor keep the evacuation on in those northern coastal areas while law enforcement and others assess the damages.

The lift of the evacuation in the Lowcountry comes as Florences makes moves away from the coast and into the Midlands. The National Weather Service in Columbia says the storm should become a tropical depression by Saturday night.

