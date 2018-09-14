Hurricane Florence: How many people in South Carolina are without power?

About 72,750 S.C. households were without power by mid-day Friday as Hurricane Matthew reached the Carolinas.
The bulk of those outages — some 56,000 — were in Horry County.
Just after 1 p.m. Friday, that included:
▪ About 38,100 direct-serve customers of state-owned Santee Cooper. More than 25,300 of those customers live in North Myrtle Beach, while nearly 12,140 are in Myrtle Beach.
▪ 21,450 customers of electric cooperatives, which buy power from Santee Cooper and Duke Energy. More than 18,600 of those were Horry Electric customers in Horry County.
▪ 12,000 Duke Energy customers. Nearly 9,700 of them were in the Pee Dee counties of Florence, Marion and Dillon, just south of the North Carolina border.
▪ About 1,200 SCE&G customers, 917 of them in Beaufort County.
