Hurricane Florence: How many people in South Carolina are without power?

By
By Avery G. Wilks

awilks@thestate.com

September 14, 2018 01:31 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

About 72,750 S.C. households were without power by mid-day Friday as Hurricane Matthew reached the Carolinas.

The bulk of those outages — some 56,000 — were in Horry County.

Just after 1 p.m. Friday, that included:

About 38,100 direct-serve customers of state-owned Santee Cooper. More than 25,300 of those customers live in North Myrtle Beach, while nearly 12,140 are in Myrtle Beach.

21,450 customers of electric cooperatives, which buy power from Santee Cooper and Duke Energy. More than 18,600 of those were Horry Electric customers in Horry County.

12,000 Duke Energy customers. Nearly 9,700 of them were in the Pee Dee counties of Florence, Marion and Dillon, just south of the North Carolina border.

About 1,200 SCE&G customers, 917 of them in Beaufort County.

