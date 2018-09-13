Want to help Hurricane Florence victims? Here are groups seeking donations.

Hurricane Florence is expected to cause flooding and power outages across the Carolinas.
Charities are seeking financial donations and volunteers to help with the aftermath of the storm. Some organizations are listed on Charity Navigator. You can also find groups vetted by the Better Business Bureau at give.org.
The BBB advises not to donate to unfamiliar organizations without getting more information. BBB also urges donors to watch out for charities that sound alike: Take extra precautions to make sure you are giving to the right charity.
Here’s how you can help and give:
American Red Cross
The American Red Cross is urging people to donate blood, especially because the severe weather canceled preplanned blood drives and appointments. “Platelet and type O positive blood donations are critically needed right now,” according to American Red Cross.
To give blood: Make an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.
To donate money: Visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-733-2767 or texting the word FLORENCE to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
Charleston Animal Society
The Charleston, S.C. organization helped evacuate pets from Myrtle Beach and offers advice on evacuating with pets. On its Facebook page, the organization said it is ready to support emergency pet shelters. To give visit www.charlestonanimalsociety.org.
Diaper Bank of North Carolina
The N.C. nonprofit Diaper Bank of North Carolina is collecting money and diapers. The bank is aiming to supply diapers, feminine hygiene products, and adult incontinence supplies to Hurricane Florence victims.
Donors can give money at www.ncdiaperbank.org or diapers, wipes, and sanitary pads at the bank’s headquarters 1311 East Club Blvd. Durham NC 27704. If you want to help create disaster relief kits the bank urges volunteers to email info@ncdiaperbank.org.
Harvest Hope Food Bank
The food bank has locations in Columbia, Lexington, Greenville and Florence South Carolina. Donations can be made at https://donate.harvesthope.org/
Loaves & Fishes
The Charlotte region nonprofit provides groceries to those facing a short-term crisis through 33 emergency pantries across the county.
To make a donation visit: https://54671.thankyou4caring.org/
Mennonite Disaster Service
The nonprofit volunteer network of Anabaptist churches helps repair homes after disasters, according to its website. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those in the path of Hurricane Florence,” the website says. MDS said the average cost to support a volunteer with dorm-style lodging, meals, tools and equipment is $40 a day.
To donate visit https://mds.mennonite.net/donate/donate-form/ You can mail a check to: MDS, 583 Airport Road, Lititz, PA 17543 or give by phone by calling call 1-800-241-8111.
Samaritan’s Purse
Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian organization that responds to natural disasters, says organizers are “preparing to help affected homeowners by cutting downed trees, tarping roofs, and working on mud-outs.” Franklin Graham, son of Billy Graham, is president and CEO of the organization.
To donate visit https://www.samaritanspurse.org/donation-items/hurricane-florence-relief/
Second Harvest Foodbank of Metrolina
The food bank supplies food and groceries across 19 counties in North Carolina. To give visit https://www.secondharvestmetrolina.org/donation.
SBP (St. Bernard Project)
Nonprofit SBP responds to national disasters and was founded after Hurricane Katrina. “Each of SBP’s interventions are designed to fortify people against reaching their breaking point by providing a prompt, efficient and predictable path forward,” according to its website. SBP says that a donation of $50 would buy protective equipment for three volunteers while a donation of $1,000 would fund mold treatment for one house. You can give online at https://sbpflorencerecoveryfund.funraise.org/.
The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army sent feeding crews and volunteers to the Carolinas ahead of Hurricane Florence, with each unit able to serve up to 1,500 meals a day, according to the nonprofit.
To give to The Salvation Army visit https://give.helpsalvationarmy.org/give/166081/#!/donation/checkout or mail a check to The Salvation Army - Disaster Relief, P.O. Box 1959, Atlanta, GA 30301. Include the name of the disaster relief effort on the check. To donate by phone call 1-800-725-2769.
UNICEF
UNICEF is monitoring Hurricane Florence, and plans to help children and families, as the organization says it has done with other hurricane victims. “Last year, UNICEF responded to 337 humanitarian emergencies in 102 countries,” the organization said.
To donate online visit https://donate.unicefusa.org.
