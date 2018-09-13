Water is the biggest threat to life from Hurricane Florence

Gov. Henry McMaster lifted the evacuation order for Beaufort, Colleton and Jasper counties based on new information about Hurricane Florence's predicted landfall location at a press conference September 11, 2018.
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in anticipation of a potential hurricane. Tropical Storm Florence is expected to strengthen to a hurricane and make landfall next week.
A “monster” alligator was seen wandering across a golf course on the MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida on August 31. Local media reported that the gator had been previously seen in the area and had been nicknamed ‘Elvis’.
