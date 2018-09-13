SC town shaken by earthquake as Florence approaches

As South Carolina is bracing for a direct hit from Hurricane Florence, the Palmetto State was also shaken by another force of nature.
An earthquake was recorded near McCormick on Thursday morning at about 6:30 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake, which hit near the Georgia border, registered at a magnitude of 2.6, according to the USGS. The largest earthquake in the Carolinas was a magnitude 5.1, which hit in 1916.
This was the fifth earthquake in South Carolina this year.
Comments