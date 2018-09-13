Leave SC coast now or hunker down, says Gov. McMaster

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster did not mince words on Thursday, delivering a dire message mainly to those coastal residents who have chosen to remain in their homes despite repeated warnings to leave as Hurricane Florence creeps toward the coast.

“Now is the time to go because that window of opportunity is closing on you very quickly,” McMaster said Thursday.

“This is enormously dangerous. ... It’s getting late to evacuate.”

More than 421,000 South Carolinians have already evacuated from the coast, McMaster said. Of those who left, more than 4,000 had sought housing at emergency shelters across the state. Sixty-one shelters have opened in South Carolina — 12 of which are designated for special medical needs — able to now accommodate more than 31,000 people.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Two of those 61 shelters are at full capacity.

Meanwhile, lane reversals on U.S. 501 ended at noon and reversals on I-26 will end at 6 p.m., allowing state police and transportation workers to get to a safe location before the storm hits.

A now weakened Category 2 storm, Hurricane Florence still is expected to be “extremely dangerous” and a “life-threatening hurricane” the National Hurricane Center said. The storm will have winds in the 105 mph range.

State officials and the National Weather Service warned the storm’s weakening only relates to wind speed, not surges or flooding.

“We’re seeing on social media, we’re seeing comments and calls coming into our hotline that people are saying, ‘Oh, it’s only a Cat 2.’ Well, only a Cat 2 has winds of up to 96 to 110 mph,” Derrec Becker, spokesman for the S.C. Emergency Management Division told The State on Thursday.

“It can still kill you. It can still bring a massive storm surge ashore.”

11 AM Update: The center of #Florence will approach the coasts of NC and SC later today, then move near or over the coast of southern NC and northeastern SC in the hurricane warned area tonight and Fri. A slow motion across portions of eastern SC is forecast Fri night-Sat night pic.twitter.com/UbXBFuqgFD — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) September 13, 2018

The 400-mile wide storm is predicted to start slamming the Carolinas coast Thursday afternoon, then spread inland across the Columbia metro area — with Chesterfield, Lee, Sumter and Clarendon counties now under a tropical storm watch for the first time.

Tropical storm-force winds will move into the Pee Dee and eastern Midlands by early Friday, with strong winds expected in the central Midlands late Friday and western Midlands early Saturday the National Weather Service reported. With it, the storm will drop significant rainfall across the Midlands — 6 inches to 10 inches — and the CSRA — 3 inches to 6 inches — Saturday into Sunday.

For the Columbia area, state and city officials warn of flooding and the likelihood of flash flooding. Isolated tornadoes also are possible.

National Guard soldiers from the state, North Carolina and Virginia are mobilizing to prepare for hurricane recovery efforts.

The U.S. Naval Forces North Command also has deployed ships off the S.C. coast once the storm passes for recovery and rescue efforts, should support be needed, said Lt. Cmdr. Brian Wierzbicki, with U.S. Fleet Forces Command in Norfolk, Va.

“We’ve seen fatalities and deaths from tropical storms, from Category 1 storms and from Category 2 storms,” Becker said.

“This is going to be a bad, bad situation.”