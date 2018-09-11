Roaches, feces and special needs kids: Clover police arrest parents at ‘filthy’ home

The parents of three children in Clover found by police living in a home filled with feces, trash and roaches were arrested Monday after state officials took emergency custody of two of the children who have special needs, officers said.

Mike Shive, 36; and Vanessa Leanne Travis-Shive, 37, both are being held at the York County jail without bond pending service of three arrest warrants each for felony child neglect, said Capt. Logan McGarity of the Clover Police Department.

Police were alerted to the “filthy” conditions of the home Monday after the youngest of the children, a 7-year-old girl, was pulled from the road in front of the home on Lone Tree Lane by a passing motorist.

Inside the home, officers became “gravely concerned” about the children and the conditions of the home, a police report states.

After officers found the girl in the road, Vanessa Travis-Shive told officers she locked another child, 14, in the house to look for the younger sibling, an incident report states. A third child, a 17-year-old girl, also lives in the home, police said.





The two younger children are autistic, the mother told police, and she at times locks them in their rooms with locks only accessible from the outside, according to the police report.

S.C. Department of Social Services took the younger two children with special needs into emergency protective custody, police said. The older child was allowed to stay with a family friend.