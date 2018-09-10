How Hurricane Florence is expected to impact South Carolina

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in anticipation of a potential hurricane. Tropical Storm Florence is expected to strengthen to a hurricane and make landfall next week.
A “monster” alligator was seen wandering across a golf course on the MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida on August 31. Local media reported that the gator had been previously seen in the area and had been nicknamed ‘Elvis’.
South Carolina is known for having some strange — and outdated — laws. Perhaps the strangest is one that states it's illegal to keep a horse in a bathtub. While that law is hard to find in the SC Code of Laws, these other six are still on the books.
The Town of Kiawah Island, SC posted on its Facebook page video of dolphins strand feeding recorded by Alison Frey on August 20, 2018. The marine dolphins surfaced at Captain Sams Spit, an inlet at the southern end of Kiawah Island.
"We may find armadillo fossils on our tours, but NEVER have we seen armadillos catching some rays on the beach!" wrote the Charleston Fossil Adventures, LLC when they posted this video to their Facebook post on August 12, 2018.