Teen acting ‘bizarrely’ shot in head, killed by friend’s parent, SC coroner says

A South Carolina teenager is dead after he was shot in the head early Saturday morning, according to the coroner’s office.

Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said Brandon Nathan Tyson was declared dead at Greenville Health System just before 4 a.m., foxcarolina.com reported.

The 17-year-old from Williamston attended the Easley vs. Wren high school football game with friends Friday night, before going to a friend’s home in Anderson County, according to the Greenville News, which reported Tyson recently withdrew from Wren.

Shore said Tyson’s friends reported the 17-year-old was acting “bizarrely,” at that home, per WSPA, saying he smashed garage door windows and was tossing around furniture.

This behavior caught the attention of adult who owned the home, leading to an argument and altercation, according to WYFF-4.

During the confrontation the home owner suffered injuries to the face and Tyson was shot in the head, the Greenville News reported.

The coroner reported that the adult was taken to the Intensive Care Unit at the Greenville hospital to treat the injuries suffered in the incident, WSPA reported. Shore performed an autopsy on the 17-year-old and reported he also suffered a “superficial gunshot wound on his neck,” in addition to the fatal shot to the head.

No arrests have been made, but the deadly incident remains under investigation by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the Independent Mail reported.