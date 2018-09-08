Lancaster man, 22, wanted in Fort Mill shooting death, police say; victim identified

Fort Mill police are searching for a man wanted in Friday’s shooting that left one dead after a fight broke out.

Jackel Marquise Clinton, 22, of Lancaster is wanted on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, said Maj. Bryan Zachary of Fort Mill Police Department in a statement.

“Clinton remains at large at this time, and should be considered armed and dangerous,” Zachary said in an email.

De’mon Davis, 22, of Rock Hill was shot and pronounced deceased at the scene, York County Coroner Sabrina Gast said Saturday morning.. Fort Mill Police Department is investigating.

The victim, now identified as Davis, was found dead on Sanders Street around 4:40 p.m. after a fight broke out, Jeff Helms, Fort Mill Police Department chief, said Friday.





York County Sheriff’s Office K-9 units assisted Fort Mill police in the search and investigation, said Trent Faris, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.





The shooting location is inside the town of Fort Mill near the intersection of Tom Hall Street and Sanders Street, east of downtown Fort Mill.

A large area of Sanders Street was blocked by police vehicles and a large crowd was gathered at a residence.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned black male with a tattoo on his cheek, Zachary said. It is believed the suspect fled on foot.

Anyone with information should call Fort Mill Police Department at 803-547-2022.

