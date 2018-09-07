One man dead after shooting in Fort Mill, police say; manhunt underway for suspect

One man was killed Friday in an afternoon shooting in Fort Mill, police said.

The name of the person who died has not been released.

The victim was found dead on Sanders Street around 4:40 p.m. after a fight broke out, said Jeff Helms, Fort Mill Police Department chief.

Police officers then filled the area searching for a suspect.

York County Sheriff’s Office K-9 units are assisting Fort Mill police in the search and investigation, said Trent Faris, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

The shooting location is inside the town of Fort Mill near the intersection of Tom Hall Street and Sanders Street, east of downtown Fort Mill. Squadrons of officers were in the area near the Walmart grocery store and nearby business park that is adjacent to residential areas on both sides of Tom Hall Street.

A large area of Sanders Street was blocked by police vehicles and a large crowd was gathered at a residence.

The suspect is described as a light skinned black male wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts at the time of the shooting said Maj Bryan Zachary of the Fort Mill Police Department. The suspect has a tattoo on his cheek Zachary said.







It is believed the suspect fled on foot.





