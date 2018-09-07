Cincinnati bank shooting suspect lived in South Carolina, records show

The man accused of killing three and wounding two during a Thursday morning shooting in Cincinnati, Ohio, lived in Upstate South Carolina for a period of time, according to police and court records.
Omar Enrique Santa Perez, 29, lived in Anderson from at least June 2008 until at least October 2014, according to records filed in Greenville and Anderson County courts.
Santa Perez lived at an address on Rio Way in Anderson during that time period, according to various speeding tickets and police incident reports. A student of the same name attended Westside High in Anderson County, but district officials could not confirm if the student was in fact the same Santa Perez, the Greenville News reported.
He moved to Cincinnati in 2015, according to court records filed there.
During the latter years of his residence in Upstate South Carolina, he was arrested on trespassing charges after refusing to leave a business he was recently fired from, according to a Greenville Police Department incident report.
Managers at Confluene Water Sport in Greenville called police after finding Santa Perez in the business, according to the report. The manager told police that while Santa Perez was employed at the store, he had been throwing things and “not acting right.”
The manager told police he was “afraid of what Omar might do,” according to the report. Santa Perez was told to leave the business, but returned later that night.
Police found him laying on the sidewalk outside of the store smoking a cigar, according to the report. After struggling with police, he was forced to the ground and arrested.
Santa Perez was charged with trespassing, but there are no court records filed online to indicate the proceedings went further.
Santa Perez died Thursday after the downtown shooting at the Fifth Third Center, the banks headquarters, according to the Associated Press. As of Thursday afternoon, police were not sure of his motive.
