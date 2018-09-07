Ethics Commission investigating SC mayor, council members and business owners

Simpsonville Mayor Janice Curtis, three members of city council and a politically connected businessman are under investigation by the State Ethics Commission for campaign finance violations during the 2015 election.
Two other local business owners who were appointed to dole out the city’s share of tourism revenue also are facing an ethics commission investigation over allegations they improperly voted to give money to organizations they belonged to and stood to benefit from financially.
The ethics commission found probable cause that the alleged violations occurred and notified each of the respondents, according to copies of the probable cause letters and complaints obtained by The Greenville News under the state Freedom of Information Act.
The complaints were lodged in 2016 and 2017 by former Councilwoman Sylvia Lockaby and former Planning Commission member Michael Newman.
Lockaby, who was at the time serving on city council, said she filed the complaints when she learned of the alleged violations. “I want the city voters to see who they’re voting for,” Lockaby said.
Newman had no comment.
Curtis; council members Matthew Gooch, Jennifer Hulehan and Stewart Cummings; business owners Rory Curtis and Jason Hucks; and Dave Knapp, a member of the Citizens to Elect Four political group, each face a public hearing unless they reach an agreement — called a consent order — beforehand with the ethics commission, according to the probable cause letters.
The complaints allege each of the council members failed to report hundreds of dollars of in-kind contributions.
The complaints against Curtis, Gooch and Cummings are related to the campaign publicity efforts of a shadowy political group called “Citizens to Elect Four” that helped pave the way for their election in 2015. The complaints allege the three failed to report in-kind contributions from Elect Four in order to bypass campaign contribution limits.
Curtis said during a phone call that the complaints were “ridiculous.”
“These only serve one person’s appetite for drama in Simpsonville,” Curtis said.
Cummings said the complaint against him is “completely absurd and outrageous.”
The complaints say Elect Four paid for a barbecue fundraiser, printed and mailed a flier and paid for a full-page Tribune-Times newspaper advertisement and that the candidates never reported the contributions.
The complaint says Gooch also used his office as a council member to obtain invoices and vendor activity reports for another candidate, Mark Rodeffer, who had done work for the city’s Bacon Labor Day Festival. The complaint says Gooch sent those reports to political organizations and a public relations firm to print mailers, post online and try to get news coverage in an attempt to influence an election. Rodeffer lost the election to Hulehan.
The complaint says Hulehan failed to report the true costs to hold a campaign event at Carolina Olive Oil, owned by Rory Curtis. She reported the event as an in-kind contribution of $1.50. The cost to rent the venue space was $300, the complaint says.
Hulehan called the complaints “nonsense.”
“I will comment more after any hearings are held,” she said in an email.
Knapp, as one of a number of Simpsonville citizens listed as members of the group Citizens to Elect Four, failed to file a statement of organization, campaign finance information or candidate contributions with the ethics commission, the complaint says.
Hucks, owner of Hucks Financial Services, and Curtis were members of the Simpsonville Chamber of Commerce and were involved in the Simpsonville Wedding District, a chamber program that Curtis helped establish.
Both men were appointed to the city’s accommodations tax committee and voted to send money to various events they stood to benefit from financially, including the wedding district, Sippin’ in Simpsonville, Oktoberfest and Low Country Boil, according to the complaint.
Hucks said the complaint lodged against him is unfair and stems from a donation he made to the wedding district about a year before he served on the accommodations tax committee.
“I have nothing to do with the wedding industry in my business, which is financial planning,” he said during a phone call. The donation was made in an effort to support other local businesses, he said.
“It sounded like a reasonable effort to be made if it was successful, and I’m willing to support a chamber effort,” he said.
He added that city officials did not tell him that he had to abstain from voting on any request that came before the accommodations tax committee.
Rory Curtis said he also didn’t stand to gain personally from voting on proposals.
“The allegation says we vote to allocate funds, and that’s not the case. We make recommendations and city council and the mayor handles the allocation of funds,” he said.
He also said the complaint has been a waste of time and money for more than a year and a half as it made its way through the ethics commission.
“I’ll just be glad when all of this is over,” he said.
A request for consent orders signed by respondents turned up empty, meaning each respondent still may face an open hearing before the ethics commission. No hearing dates have been set.
