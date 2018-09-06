Rock Hill fire that killed 7 pit bull puppies ruled arson, officials say

A kennel fire in Rock Hill that killed seven pit bull puppies has been ruled arson, officials said.

The dogs that were inside a wooden kennel in the back yard of an Arlington Avenue home died after the kennel was burned Saturday around 7 p.m.

An investigation has found the fire was started by a type of incendiary means, said Mark Simmons, Rock Hill Fire Department deputy chief.

“All we can say right now is our investigators believe the fire was intentionally set,” Simmons said. “It is an arson case.”

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, Simmons said.

Fire officials declined to say whether an accelerant or other means was used to start the fire.

Rock Hill fire investigators are working with city police department detectives on the case, said officials with both departments. Officials have not released any information about who has been questioned about the fire.

Police were alerted to the fire Saturday when a passerby flagged down a patrol officer, according to a Rock Hill Police Department report. The homeowner later told officers he had left the home about two hours before the fire, police said. in the incident report.

Detectives with the police department are working to see if there are witnesses who may have seen anything at the scene of the fire, said Capt. Mark Bollinger.

The puppies were believed to be about a month old.

Four other adult pit bulls chained to trees in the yard were not injured. It is unclear if York County Animal Control took possession of the dogs that survived.

Check back for updates on this story.