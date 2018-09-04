Rock Hill hunter shot by teen at York County game preserve, SC wildlife officials say

A Rock Hill hunter was shot by a teen in the face and body during a hunting incident Saturday at a South Carolina game preserve in York County, officials said.

The 49-year-old man was airlifted to a Charlotte hospital after the shooting around 4 p.m. Saturday, said Lance Cpl. Jeff Vissage of the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.

He is expected to survive, Vissage said.

The shot was fired by a 15-year-old boy, Vissage said. The weapon used was a hunting weapon. The teen was with a licensed hunter at the time of the incident, Vissage said.

The man had shot a dove and was in a stand of corn retrieving the bird he had shot when he was hit by the gunfire, Vissage said.

The shooting incident that state wildlife officials say was accidental remains under investigation, officials said. As of Monday, no charges had been filed.

The hunter was shot at the Worth Mountain Park Wildlife Management Area in western York County near Hickory Grove, Vissage said. The 1,500-acre management area is operated by S.C. DNR.

Saturday was the first day of dove season, Vissage said.