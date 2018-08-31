What do horses in bathtubs & face tattoos have in common? They’re both illegal in SC

South Carolina is known for having some strange — and outdated — laws. Perhaps the strangest is one that states it's illegal to keep a horse in a bathtub. While that law is hard to find in the SC Code of Laws, these other six are still on the books.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Myrtle Beach Sun News App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service