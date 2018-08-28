Chester man dies, woman airlifted in motorcycle crash in Lancaster, troopers say

A Chester man has died and a woman passenger was hurt Tuesday in a one-vehicle crash in Lancaster County, police said.

Neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing a helmet in the crash that happened around 7 a.m. on S.C. 903 east of Lancaster, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Samuel Bland, 42, died at Springs Memorial Hospital, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. .

The passenger, a 27-year-old woman from Chester, was airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, Miller said.





The motorcycle was heading north on the highway when it crashed into an embankment, ejecting both the driver and passenger, Miller said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Check back for updates on this story.