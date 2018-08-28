Fugitive shoots self as officers try to arrest him at Rock Hill motel, police say

Police are investigating a self-inflicted shooting of a fugitive at a Rock Hill motel, officials said.

Federal agents were trying to serve an arrest warrant Tuesday afternoon when the suspect shot himself, officials said.

Officers from the York County Sheriff’s office and South Carolina’s State Law Enforcement Division had accompanied agents from from the U.S. Marshals Service to the Bestway Inn on Riverview Road when the shooting happened, according to a statement from the Rock Hill Police Department.

The suspect barricaded himself in a room before the shooting, officials said.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The suspect was the only one who fired a weapon, said Rock Hill police Lt. Michael Chavis.

No officers or anyone else at the motel were injured, Chavis said.

The name of the fugitive involved has not been released.

The shooting prompted a rush of officers from Rock Hill, the sheriff’s office, and other agencies to go to the scene.

Police had Riverview Road blocked from Eden Terrace to Cherry Road for more than an hour during the incident. Motel guests were escorted out of the building and businesses on Riverview Road were told to send customers home if possible.

The scene was cleared by around 5 p.m.