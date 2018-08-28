Neighbors want to stop mega farms from guzzling water. But farms have powerful allies

Water that many people depend on for drinking, cooking and bathing has dwindled steadily in an area of South Carolina where mega farms are sucking up billions of gallons of groundwater.
But the region between Aiken and Columbia has no restrictions on how much water industrial-scale farms can siphon from the ground — and powerful farming interests want to keep it that way.
As state regulators near a vote on new rules for mega farms in the seven-county area, two of South Carolina’s most influential agricultural groups are fighting a plan that could limit the amount of groundwater big farms withdraw every year.
The S.C. Farm Bureau and the Palmetto Agribusiness Council have written letters to state officials opposing the plan to regulate large groundwater withdrawals in the farming-rich region, which includes Lexington, Aiken and Orangeburg counties.
Despite years of state data showing water level declines, the groups want more government studies to be completed before a decision is made. Studies of rivers and groundwater, now being conducted by state and federal agencies, could take one to five years to complete, according to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.
The Agribusiness Council, in an Aug. 16 letter to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, said it is against new regulation until “sound, obvious science-based data clearly and definitively supports the need for future change.’’
Critics say calls for more study aren’t needed and are a tactic to delay new regulation.
Until this summer, the two groups had been silent about the proposal that was unveiled 15 months ago by DHEC staff members. But now, their opposition could play a major role in whether the regulations are adopted next month by the agency’s governing board. Most of the board members have been appointed by Gov. Henry McMaster.
The Farm Bureau, which has more than 100,000 members, and the Agribusiness Council are making their voices heard during the final months of an election year in which many politicians, including McMaster, want the support of farmers. The groups have proven effective through the years at stopping environmental regulations they contend are too hard on farms.
Last spring, the Farm Bureau persuaded the Legislature to loosen state regulation of chicken farms that neighbors say smell bad and sometimes pollute creeks. That came after the bureau’s successful effort to restrict counties’ ability to regulate poultry farms, leaving only the state in charge.
“They can stop a lot of regulations, they’ve got muscle,’’ retired Francis Marion University political scientist Neal Thigpen said of the state’s farm lobby. “They might appear in overalls, but they are probably wearing 300 dollar Florsheim shoes. These guys are not 10-acre dirt farmers.’’
The Farm Bureau is the state’s largest agricultural network, while the Agribusiness Council includes chief executives of some of the state’s largest farm corporations and agricultural businesses.
Among those is an executive with Walther Farms, a potato farming corporation from Michigan that has withdrawn billions of gallons of groundwater since opening a mega farm in South Carolina about five years ago.
Mega farms are a growing concern in parts of South Carolina because they take up so much space and put pressure on natural resources, including rivers and groundwater that in places have begun to dwindle near large growing operations. The State newspaper highlighted the issue last year in a series of stories on how mega farms were affecting the landscape.
In the Edisto River Basin between Lexington and Aiken, mega farms acquired at least 10,000 acres of land, cleared forests and established crop-growing operations larger than many people had ever seen, the newspaper reported. Some residents have complained that their wells have sputtered and quit pumping, although farmers blame drought and other factors for those problems.
Opposition by the Farm Bureau and Agribusiness Council worries grassroots activists. The jury remains out on how industrial-scale farming affects drinking water supplies, but critics say the rules are desperately needed to keep the big farms from one day drying up groundwater people depend on for drinking.
Geologist Laura Bagwell, who represents Water for Aiken Through Environmental Reform, said big farm operations are a concern in a region where population growth is also raising the demand for water.
“We have multiple state agency reports that have concluded we need this,’’ she said of the rules.
Since the late 1990s, groundwater levels have dropped 8-15 feet in parts of the seven-county area, including Lexington, Allendale, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties, according to a May 2017 DHEC study on groundwater. Those drops have occurred in some of the same aquifers that people draw drinking water from, records show. The study says groundwater aquifers will be used more heavily in the future, with agriculture a major contributor.
“Reported groundwater withdrawals in the region have steadily increased and groundwater level declines have been observed in monitoring wells across the counties of concern,’’ the May 2017 DHEC report said.
Nilda Burke, who lives near mega farms in Aiken County, said many people want controls on water withdrawals, despite opposition by large agricultural interests.
Of 65 comments about the proposed regulations, the only ones against them were from the Farm Bureau and Agribusiness Council, according to DHEC. The DHEC board is expected to vote on the regulations Sept. 13.
“If we could be ahead of the curve and not wait until we have a crisis ... we will have water for generations to come,’’ Burke said. “We know water use is going up and we know the aquifers are going down. I don’t know what more science can tell us.’’
Multiple efforts to reach Harry Ott, the Farm Bureau’s president, and Agribusiness Council chief Ronald Summers were unsuccessful.
Unlike on the state’s coast, major farms and businesses in the central region can take as much groundwater as they want without government oversight.
The new rules would not affect small farms, but would require those that take more than 3 million gallons of water per month to get permits. Businesses taking that much water also would need permits.
DHEC would then decide if the amount requested is warranted and whether it could affect others who also use the groundwater. While some people say the state’s groundwater protection program is not strong enough — DHEC has never turned down a permit — they say designating the seven-county area for state oversight is a step in the right direction. It gives the state some control over how much water that can be used, proponents of regulation say.
Two mega farms that have opened since 2012 in Aiken County have added to the concern by slurping up more water than some small utilities use to supply customers.
In a letter to DHEC, the Farm Bureau questioned whether friction between the farms and local residents had distorted concerns about groundwater.
“We need to be sure science has dictated whether to consider additional government regulation in the .... area, rather than the concentrated efforts of an upset community to create problems for a specific type of farm,’’ according to the letter from Gary Spires, the bureau’s chief lobbyist.
Spires’ letter also said farms could find it harder to borrow money and face increased legal costs if the rules are put in place. People upset about farms could appeal the proposed five-year-water use permits, the letter said.
“The decision to open up additional farmers to the threat of litigation cannot be taken lightly,’’ Spires wrote.
Comments