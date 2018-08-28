Rock Hill motorcyclist says at arrest: ‘Good, I need a %#$@# vacation’, cops say

A Rock Hill motorcyclist seen apparently doing wheelies late Monday told officers who caught him, “Good, I need a f----ing vacation,” police said

Robert Douglas Minton II, 41, is charged with failure to stop for blue light, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, and DUI, police and court records show.

Minton was seen by Rock Hill Police Department Lt. Tony Breeden doing a wheelie at the intersection of Main Street and Albright Road around 7:45 p.m. Monday night, an incident report shows.

The motorcycle passed cars on the left then sped off toward downtown on White Street, police said.

Breeden pursued the driver and caught up with the motorcycle as it pulled into a driveway on Lyle Street, where Breeden took Minton into custody.

When Minton was told he was under arrest he told Breeden he needed a vacation.

Breeden then noticed a smell of alcohol and Minton was charged with DUI after an alcohol test at the Rock Hill jail, reports said.