Monkeys, UFOs, African village: Just 3 of 8 unique things to see in SC

You don’t have to travel far to see some of the most unique sights in the world.





The Palmetto State is home to more curiosities than you’d imagine — probably why Ripley’s Believe It Or Not Museum decided to make a home in Myrtle Beach.





Sure, South Carolina is filled with history, from pre-Civil War era homes to the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor, but the state also holds some of the most uncommon attractions you’ll ever see.

Add these eight South Carolina wonders to your bucket list:

1. Morgan (Monkey) Island

There’s a true Planet of the Apes in Hilton Head Island’s backyard.

Only accessible by boat, Morgan Island is known mostly for its main inhabitants: monkeys.

Where did the monkeys come from? Well, their origins didn’t start on the Lowcountry island.

The Rhesus monkeys were introduced to the Lowcountry in the 1970s, when the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases wanted to use the primates for research and testing.

The island used to be privately owned but was sold to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources in 2002.

Even though getting a selfie with a monkey could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, it’s illegal to step foot on the island.

It’s in yours and the monkey’s best interest if you simply take pictures from the safety of your boat.

2. Mars Bluff Crater

A post shared by Ryan Hart (@ryanoceroshart) on Jun 24, 2017 at 12:24pm PDT

During the Cold War, paranoia and fear were rampant in the U.S., and with this paranoia came a few accidental nuclear weapon losses.

One of those accidents happened on South Carolina’s soil.

In 1958, a Florence family encountered something they’d never thought they’d see.

An aircraft carrying nuclear weapons to England accidentally released a Mark 6 nuclear bomb that caused damage to buildings and injured six people.

Thankfully no one died because the fissile nuclear core was never put into the bomb, but it left a crater that people still try to visit to this day.

This eerie historic site is on private property, so visiting is trespassing. However, many visitors find a way to sneak in and take a closer look at the crater. Unfortunately, today there’s not much left to see.

3. UFO “Welcome” Center

Maybe aliens do exist. If so, they’ll have the perfect spot to land thanks to one South Carolina man’s display.

Jody Pendarvis built the UFO Welcome Center in Bowman because he wanted to be an ambassador to any extraterrestrials out among the stars. He truly made it a home — complete with a bed, toilet, A/C, shower and TV — for the aliens’ long journey.

Whether you believe there’s life other than humans out there or just want to see one man’s wild invention, you have to stop and take a photo.

4. Kazoo Museum

If you’re a fan of the annoying American instrument or just curious about how they’re made, you have to stop by Beaufort’s Kazoo Factory.

The factory doubles as a museum where you can learn the history of kazoos, watch how they’re made and even make one your own.

It turns out kazoos aren’t the only strange piece of American history South Carolina has either.

5. Macaulay Museum of Dental History

Most people don’t even want to hear the word “dentist,” let alone learn about dentistry.

But this Charleston museum might give you goosebumps because it shows the primitive, basic dental tools that have been used over the centuries.

At least today, that drilling you hear in the dentist’s office isn’t as bad as it was in the 16th-20th Century.

Because the museum is also affiliated with the Waring Historical Library, you can also view parts of the exhibit online if you’re too nervous to visit in person.

6. The Angel Oak

Splorin' A post shared by Joey Rawls (@getbizzylivin) on Nov 5, 2015 at 9:36am PST

Located on John’s Island may be the most magnificent tree you’ll ever see in your life.

The Angel Oak is one of the oldest living organisms east of the Mississippi River. It’s estimated to be about 400 to 500 years old (some argue it could be up to 1,500 years old), according to its website.

Looking at the humongous tree, you can’t help but be amazed a tree has grown and lived through wars, human expansion and more.

7. African Village: Kingdom of Oyotunji

Yes, there is a genuine African village in America, and it’s in Seabrook.

Where did its occupants come from, you might ask.

The village’s history begins with its king (Oba) Waja, Ofuntola Oseijeman Adelabu Adefunmi I.

He was a Detroit native who was born Walter Eugene King. But after being exposed to African customs and religion by the Katherine Dunham dance company and the Order of Damballah Hwedo Ancestor Priests, he changed his name and founded the Yoruba village, Oyotunji, in 1970.

The village’s website lists educational opportunities for those interested in visiting.

8. Historic Myrtle Beach Colored History Museum

HISTORY.... A post shared by Unpredictible Libra (@deevamommyof4) on Jul 12, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

While this Myrtle Beach museum shows a dark piece of South Carolina’s past, it’s something every visitor and local should try to see.

Today the museum has one room that shows how the original 1932 four-room, wooden school’s classrooms appeared, and former students host tours to share their stories.

It took the efforts of these former students and the city to create the museum and also to continue using the space as an adult education center.

The former students were adamant about keeping the original name and that the school should be more than a museum. It should continue to be an educational institution, according to Myrtle Beach’s website.