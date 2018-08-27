Aziz Ansari’s return to standup after #MeToo allegations brings him home to SC

Since allegations of sexual misconduct were leveled against him in January, Aziz Ansari has maintained a relatively low profile.

That’s changing.

The Columbia native and award-winning writer/actor has recently made a few appearances performing standup comedy.

It has been announced that the star, co-creator, writer, and occasional director of the hit Netflix program “Master of None,” has an upcoming comedy show in his home state of South Carolina.

Ansari, who grew up in Bennettsville, not far from the North Carolina state line, will perform in Charleston at the Gaillard Center, according to the venue’s website. The show is scheduled for Sept. 4, and tickets are on sale for $42 — before additional fees are added.

This performance will be the first show in the Palmetto State for the comedian who has incorporated his South Carolina upbringing into past acts, since March 2014 when Ansari played the Peace Center in Greenville, according to concertarchives.org, and the Charleston Music Hall, per setlist.fm.

In general, the comedian who first gained national prominence on NBC’s sitcom “Parks and Recreation” has been seen sparingly since he was accused in the #MeToo movement in January.

The website babe.net published an article titled “I went on a date with Aziz Ansari. It turned into the worst night of my life,” where a 23-year-old woman alleges Ansari ignored her repeated requests to slow down the physical nature of their relationship during a date last September.





According to babe.net, the woman met Ansari while she was taking photos at the Emmy Awards after party. The two exchanged phone numbers and went on a date in late September which ended at his apartment.

In graphic details, the woman explains in the babe.net article how she was “ignored” by the comedian.

Shortly after the allegations were published in January, Ansari responded when his agent issued a statement.

“We went out to dinner, and afterwards we ended up engaging in sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual,” Ansari’s statement read, according to the Hollywood Reporter. “The next day, I got a text from her saying that although ‘it may have seemed okay,’ upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable. It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned.

“I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said. I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture. It is necessary and long overdue.”

The State previously reported in January that Ansari won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in Television Series – Musical or Comedy for his role in “Master of None.” He also won an Emmy Award in September for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series.

At the Golden Globes, Ansari wore all black as well as a pin with the “Time’s up” logo on it. Both were in support of doing something to end sexual assault, harassment and inequality in the workplace.

In his recent standup routines in Wisconsin, Ansari did not mention anything about the allegations made against him, according to Vulture.

There are a few unusual demands being made of the audience planning on attending Ansari’s Charleston show. No cellphones are allowed in the show, according to the Gaillard’s website. Those who bring their phones or smart watches, will have them placed “in a lockable pouch,” or they will be ejected.





Also, tickets can only be picked up at will call prior to the show, the venue reported.

As for his own future with “Master of None,” nothing official has been announced. But in July, Netflix programming executive Cindy Holland said “We would be happy to make another season of ‘Master of None’ when Aziz is ready,” Entertainment Weekly reported.