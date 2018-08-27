Toddler dies after being found ‘unresponsive’ at SC apartment

Police in Rock Hill are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy who died Sunday.

The child was found “unresponsive” around 4:40 p.m. Sunday outside an apartment on Glenarden Drive, police said.

The incident happened at The Glens apartments.

Rock Hill Police Department Lt. Michael Chavis said detectives with the police department are investigating, but police have not said how the child died.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Officials with the York County Coroner’s Office have not released the child’s name or a cause or manner of death.

The apartment is in the Southland Park neighborhood at Rock Hill’s southern edge, off S.C. 901.

Officials at The Glens apartments confirmed to The herald Monday that they had been told of an incident Sunday but did not have any more information.

The Glens is operated by ALCO management, a Memphis, Tn. based property management company, according to the ALCO Web site.

Johnny Glenn, a neighbor, said that when he came home from work late Sunday afternoon the parking lot outside his building was filled with police cars and people crying.

“There were a lot of people out here upset,” Glenn said.

Glenn expressed his concern for the child and the child’s family.

Few details about the incident have been released.





Officers found an adult who came running out of the building into the parking lot carrying the child, according to a police department incident report.

The first officer on scene put the child into the back of the police car and started CPR, police said.

EMS workers from Piedmont Medical Center arrived and transported the child, Chavis said. The child died at PMC, Chavis said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.