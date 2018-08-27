Mother and son die after boat capsizes in SC lake

A mother and son died when the boat they were on became swamped and capsized in a South Carolina lake Sunday.

The accident happened around 7 p.m. in Lake Moultrie, a 60,000-acre lake in the Lowcountry, according to Capt. Robert McCullough of the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.

Three people were on the boat fishing when, “for whatever reason, the boat swamped,” McCullough said.

The owner of the boat, a man in his 70s, hung on to the jon boat as it went under, McCullough said. A younger man and a woman tried to swim to the shore but didn’t make it.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Their bodies were found not far from Hatchery Landing, McCullough said.

The victims were a woman in her 50s and her son, who was in his 20s, according to McCullough and WCSC, which cited the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

As of Monday morning, the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victims.

It does not appear anyone on the boat was wearing a life jacket, McCullough said. The man who held on to the boat was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released.

The Department of Natural Resources continues to investigate the accident, including what caused the boat to swamp and overturn.