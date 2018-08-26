Father, 18-year-old son killed in SC crash

A South Carolina father and his 18-year-old son were killed in an early-morning crash in the Upstate on Sunday, according to authorities.
The crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Gibbs Shoals Road in Greer, about 100 miles northwest of Columbia, according to Trooper Joe Hovis of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
A Nissan car was traveling west on Gibbs Shoals Road when the car exited the right side of the roadway and hit two wooden fences, Hovis said. The 49-year-old driver and his 18-year-old passenger were killed.
Both men were wearing seat belts, Hovis said.
The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Daniel Dean Beals and his son Mason James Beals, according to FOX Carolina.
Both men died of blunt force trauma to the head, WSPA reported.
The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.
