Need a job? Upcoming fair highlights IT, office administration jobs in York Co. area

An upcoming job fair will highlight available Catawba region jobs in informational technology and back office administration.
SC Works and York Technical College are hosting the industry-specific job fair from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 29 at the York Technical College’s Indian Land campus at 1245 Rosemont Drive. Jobs seekers can speak with employers in the fields of Information Technology, IT Support and back office administration.
Featured businesses include York Technical College, Wise Consulting, city of Rock Hill, Founders Federal Credit Union and Giti Tire USA.
SC Works is part of a national network that provides job seekers free access to the state’s largest job database, job readiness workshops, computer training and career guidance.
“With the high growth along the I-77 corridor in the Catawba workforce region, there is a projected and growing need for jobs in the fields of Information Technology, IT Support and back office administration,” a statement from SC Works says. “Although the unemployment rate is low, job seekers still struggle to gain employment. This will give job seekers an opportunity to meet face-to-face with human resources from various businesses who will be in attendance.”
What to know:
- Military veterans will be let into the job fair first along with those who are registered with SC works and have completed the Preferred Pass workshop.
- Participants should dress for a job interview and bring several copies of their resume.
- Attendees who need help preparing for the job fair, including resume assistance, can stop by a SC Works job center in their area.
SC Works services are free to job seekers and employers.
For more information, call SC Work offices at Chester County, 803-377-8147; Lancaster County, 803-285-6966; or Rock Hill, 803-328-3881.
