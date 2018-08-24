Woman chained in storage container by SC serial killer awarded millions after lawsuit

After being chained up in a storage container for more than two months and rescued by Spartanburg County’s sheriff’s deputies, Kala Brown was awarded millions in compensation by a judge, according to court documents.
South Carolina serial killer Todd Kohlhepp was ordered to pay Brown a total of more than $6.3 million after he kidnapped and held held the woman hostage nearly two years ago, according to documents filed in a Spartanburg County court.
The ruling came after Brown’s legal team filed a motion for the judge to issue a judgment in the case and Kohlhepp or his attorney didn’t respond, according to court documents. The lawsuit, which was filed in Nov. 2016 — less than a month after Brown was rescued from Kohlhepp’s Woodruff property — was adjudicated Wednesday.
In the suit, Brown and her lawyers accused Kohlhepp of assault, battery, false imprisonment, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence, according to court documents. Brown was awarded more than $1.5 million for costs she already incurred, like medical expenses, after her imprisonment and more than $4.7 million for future damages.
Kohlhepp is currently serving seven consecutive life sentences for the murder of seven people, three of which were found on the same property Brown was being held on, the Greenville News reported. The other four were killed inside a Superbike Motorsports in 2003, Fox Carolina reported.
Brown still has a lawsuit pending against Kohlhepp’s real estate company, according to court documents. That lawsuit alleges the company hired Kohlhepp despite his criminal history and conviction for kidnapping.
While working for the company, Kohlhepp would pay Brown to clean homes he was selling or renting, according to court documents. Brown was called to clean a home on Aug. 31, 2016, the day she was locked in the shipping container.
To pay damages to his victims and their families, Kohlhepp is auctioning off his belongings from his Woodruff property, according to the auction’s site. The online auction is slated to begin Saturday at 5 p.m.
