Baby girl had 7 broken bones in her body. SC dad got 7 years in prison

A South Carolina father pleaded guilty Wednesday to beating his 2-month-old daughter, according to the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.
Fredrick Walker, 27, of Hartsville, pleaded guilty to unlawful neglect of a child and was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Roger Henderson to seven years in prison, according to a release from Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office.
The charge stemmed from the February 2017 beating of Walker’s then-2-month-old daughter, according to attorney general spokesman Robert Kittle. A medical examination of the toddler showed seven different breaks and fractures in the girl’s bones that were in various stages of healing, the release states.
It was not Walker’s first conviction for child abuse.
He pleaded guilty in 2015 to physically abusing his oldest daughter, who was an infant at the time, according to Kittle.
Walker faced up to 10 years in prison.
Comments